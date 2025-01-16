A lawmaker from Oyo State struggled to move a motion during a recent plenary session

The Speaker intervened, correcting the lawmaker and helping him conclude the motion

The viral video has sparked debates about public speaking skills in legislative proceedings

A lawmaker from Oyo State, Hon. Adigun Abass was caught in an awkward moment during a recent plenary session as he struggled to articulate and conclude a motion he had presented.

In a video shared on YouTube by TVC News, the representative for Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency in Oyo state, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appeared to falter repeatedly as he attempted to move his motion, drawing attention from colleagues.

Colleagues helped him in the struggle to properly pronounce the words.

The Speaker of the House intervened, offering guidance and corrections to help him properly articulate his points.

After the Speaker's assistance, the lawmaker successfully moved the motion, though the incident sparked reactions from viewers online, with many commenting on the need for improved public speaking skills among legislators.

Nigerians react to viral video

The video has since gone viral, and many Nigerians have contributed their pennies to the embarrassing scene.

Legit.ng has compiled reactions below:

@AlexanderU4690 said:

"It's very shameful such thing happen in this era. We need to be careful on the kind of people we elect to represent us But anyway no body is above mistake, l pray he work on himself because this is a national disgrace to him and his constituency."

@JamiluLalo said:

"They were many there that's the reason they can't represent the Masses and fight for their rights because they are incompetent to be there and they won't allowed those that can represent the Masses well to be in the position"

@oluseto said:

"This law maker is completely confused. He needs help, please."

@KennethOkoko said

"This is shameful. Is he representing NURTW, Molete Branch in the Oyo State House of Assembly?"

@Archimeokey said:

"Is he part of the people that are saying we should withdraw the tax reform bills"

