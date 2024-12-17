Ademola Lookman, born in the UK and raised in Europe, accepted the 2024 African Footballer of the Year Award in traditional Lukumi Yoruba attire, speaking flawless Yoruba

Reno Omokri highlighted this as evidence of the Lukumi culture's resilience, contrasting it with many Nigerians' lack of proficiency in their native languages

Omokri emphasized the global influence of Lukumi culture, from dominating South American traditions to propelling Afrobeats as the world's hottest music genre

Renowned footballer Ademola Lookman, born in Wandsworth, UK, and a lifelong resident of Europe, made headlines on December 16 for his unique celebration upon receiving the 2024 African Footballer of the Year Award.

Lookman stepped onto the stage dressed in traditional Lukumi Yoruba attire and delivered his speech in flawless Lukumi Yoruba, a gesture that has sparked widespread discussion.

Reno Omokri highlights the cultural significance and resilience of the Lukumi tradition. Photo credit: X/RenoOmokri/AdemolaLookman

Source: UGC

Celebrating Cultural Heritage

Reno Omokri, a notable commentator, highlighted the significance of Lookman's actions on his X account.

He pointed out that while Lookman proudly embraced his Lukumi Yoruba roots, many Nigerians struggle to speak their native languages and often ridicule those who do not speak English well.

Omokri noted:

"This vindicates what I have famously written about the Lukumi culture. It is the most durable and resilient tradition in Africa."

Lukumi Culture's Global Influence

Omokri emphasized the resilience and adaptability of the Lukumi culture, which, unlike many other traditions, flourishes even when exported to Europe, America, and other parts of the world.

In regions such as South America, Lukumi culture not only thrives but also influences and even dominates local cultures.

See the X post below:

New Era for Lukumi Yoruba Recognition

The commentator also drew parallels between the global success of Afrobeats, music of Lukumi Yoruba origin, and Lookman's recent accolade.

"Before today, music of Lukumi Yoruba origin, also known as Afrobeats, has been and still is the hottest musical genre on the planet bar none. After today, a footballer of Lukumi Yoruba origin is now the hottest footballer on Earth," Omokri stated.

Lookman Reacts After Winning CAF 2024

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that a delighted Ademola Lookman was quick to respond in Yoruba after winning the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award in Morocco.

The Nigerian international won the coveted prize ahead of four other players who were also nominated for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng