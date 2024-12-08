NDLEA arrested 65-year-old Ramata Bola Adeyemo in Lagos for trafficking 20.6 litres of codeine-based syrup on December 6

Egwu Phillip Inya was detained in Enugu for attempting to collect 7.40 kg of synthetic cannabls hidden in pressure machines

Other seizures included 511,000 tramadol pills in Adamawa, 1,323 kg of cannabls in Ekiti, and additional arrests in Oyo and Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a 65-year-old grandmother, Ramata Bola Adeyemo, for alleged drug trafficking in Lagos.

According to a statement by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, Adeyemo was arrested on December 6 at Odunfa Street, Lagos Island LGA.

65-year-old woman nabbed with bottles of codeine in Lagos Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The agency reported that 20.6 litres of codeine-based syrup were discovered during the arrest.

More arrests and drug seizures

In a separate operation, NDLEA agents detained Egwu Phillip Inya, who attempted to collect 7.40 kg of "Loud," a synthetic strain of cannabls, hidden inside three pressure machines.

Inya, claiming to be a building engineer, was arrested on December 2 at Okeyson motor park in Enugu after the shipment, which had arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) on November 29, was tracked by the agency.

The agency also intercepted a vehicle in Adamawa on December 6, recovering 511,000 pills of tramadol.

The vehicle's occupants abandoned it upon realizing they were being pursued by NDLEA operatives.

In Ekiti State, suspects Olanrewaju Alale (48) and Babatunde Kayode Ijadahun (55) were arrested while transporting 108 jumbo bags of cannabls weighing 1,323 kilograms to Ondo State for onward distribution to the North.

Another suspect, Adekunle Yusuf (33), was caught in Oyo State with 704 kilograms of cannabls concealed in white sacks.

Additionally, Alhaji Lawan Manga was arrested on December 5 in Ikeja, Lagos, with 4.7 kg of cannabls and 1.3 kg of tramadol in his possession.

Brazil-based Nigerian man arrested with ingested drugs

In another development, Legit. ng reported that a Nigerian businessman based in Brazil, Ezeokoli Sylva, has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, after attempting to smuggle 700 grams of drugs in his stomach.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made this interception known in a statement on Sunday, November 1.

Source: Legit.ng