The National Economic Council on Thursday disclosed that 33 states of the federation have submitted their proposal for the establishment of state police in the country

During the 146th meeting held at the State House in Abuja, NEC said 3 states and the FCT are delaying the submission of the report

Bayelsa state governor Duoye Diri the defaulting states including the FCT have been given a seven-day ultimatum to submit the report on State Police

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, November 21, the National Economic Council (NEC) gave the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Adamawa, Kwara and Kebbi states a week to submit their positions on the proposed creation of state police.

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state told State House correspondents after the 146th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

He said:

“The council mandated these remaining states and the FCT to make their submissions within the next one week.”

Speaking further, Diri said the three states and the FCT are the only entities that are yet to do so out of the 36 states.

As reported by The Punch, he explained that:

“On the state police, the council was updated with the submission of the establishment and it was reported that 33 states have submitted their positions, while three states are yet to do so.

“These three states are Adamawa, Kebbi and incidentally Kwara, which is the state of the Governors’ Forum’s Chairman, and the FCT are yet to submit their positions.

“The council mandated these remaining states and the FCT to make their submissions within the next one week, and resolved to present a consolidated state’s position on the state police to the National Economic Council at our next meeting.”

