Polytechnic students in Nigeria are to take a Mandatory Skills Qualification as a graduation requirement

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) said the compulsory skill is in line with global trends

The NBTE spokesperson, Hajiya Fatimah Abubakar, said diploma holders would now graduate with a National Skills Qualification or equivalent as an additional certification

FCT, Abuja - The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has introduced a Mandatory Skills Qualification as a graduation requirement for all polytechnic students across the country.

This is according to the newly reviewed National Diploma and Higher National Diploma curricula.

NBTE Head of Media, Hajiya Fatimah Abubakar, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, June 10.

Abubakar explained that the decision is in line with global trends, stating that skill acquisition is central to the training of youths in polytechnics, The Punch reports.

According to Abubakar, diploma holders would now graduate with a National Skills Qualification or equivalent as an additional certification.

As reported by Blueprint, she said the MSQ is now a requirement for all diploma programmes and must be attained before graduation.

The agency’s spokesperson added that the NSQ was a certification system designed to assess and recognise the skills and competencies of individuals in various fields.

“It focuses on vocational skills and is typically obtained through vocational training programmes, apprenticeships, and assessments conducted by approved skill assessment bodies.

“NSQ aims to bridge the gap between formal education and industry needs by providing individuals with practical skills relevant to the job market.

“The dual certification of obtaining both an NSQ and an ND in Nigeria offers several benefits, including a comprehensive skill set, increased employability, versatility, professional recognition, and career progression.”

