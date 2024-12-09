The Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) has cleared the Nigerian Army of human rights abuse allegations, calling Amnesty International’s report misleading

The Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) has exonerated the Nigerian Army from allegations of human rights abuses, dismissing reports from Amnesty International as baseless and misleading.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja, GAW praised the Nigerian military for its dedication to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and adhering to international standards in its fight against insurgency.

Dr. Lion Adebayo Ogorry, the Country Representative of GAW’s Nigeria Office, highlighted the military's compliance with best practices despite the challenging context in which they operate.

GAW absorbs Nigerian Army of wrongdoings

Adebayo argued that the allegations against the armed forces stem from the actions of a few individuals and should not overshadow the integrity and sacrifices of the entire military.

He emphasized that the Nigerian military operates under unconventional conditions, battling an adversary that disregards traditional warfare rules.

GAW also commended the Nigerian government for its proactive measures in addressing misconduct claims and its unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability. This, according to the group, reflects a commitment to justice and public trust.

GAW rubbishes Amnesty International report

However, Adebayo criticized Amnesty International for its reports on alleged military abuses, accusing the organization of inflating victim counts and spreading falsehoods to tarnish Nigeria's image and intimidate its government.

He urged Nigerians to view the military’s efforts within the broader context of their role as protectors of national security.

"The Nigerian armed forces remain the bedrock of our national security," Adebayo stated. "It’s important that we preserve their integrity while holding them accountable in a way that strengthens public trust and national unity."

He called for collective support for the military while addressing any genuine concerns to ensure a balanced approach that fosters peace, justice, and accountability.

Armed Forces games: Nigerian Army emerges overall winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Armed Forces Games not only showcased athletic talent but also the importance of teamwork and unity among the Nigerian Military.

The Nigerian Army emerged victorious in this year's edition of the competition held in Kaduna state, securing a total of 172 gold medals and 264 medals overall; The Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Navy emerged second and third.

Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, highlighted the importance of sports in promoting both the physical and mental well-being of soldiers.

