Human Rights Abuse: Global Amnesty Watch Exonerates Nigerian Military, Dismisses AI Report
- The Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) has cleared the Nigerian Army of human rights abuse allegations, calling Amnesty International’s report misleading
- GAW praised the Nigerian military for its sacrifices in the fight against insurgency and adherence to international standards in warfare
- The organization expressed confidence in Nigeria's military integrity, calling for collective support while addressing any genuine concerns
The Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) has exonerated the Nigerian Army from allegations of human rights abuses, dismissing reports from Amnesty International as baseless and misleading.
Addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja, GAW praised the Nigerian military for its dedication to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and adhering to international standards in its fight against insurgency.
Dr. Lion Adebayo Ogorry, the Country Representative of GAW’s Nigeria Office, highlighted the military's compliance with best practices despite the challenging context in which they operate.
Adebayo argued that the allegations against the armed forces stem from the actions of a few individuals and should not overshadow the integrity and sacrifices of the entire military.
He emphasized that the Nigerian military operates under unconventional conditions, battling an adversary that disregards traditional warfare rules.
GAW also commended the Nigerian government for its proactive measures in addressing misconduct claims and its unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability. This, according to the group, reflects a commitment to justice and public trust.
GAW rubbishes Amnesty International report
However, Adebayo criticized Amnesty International for its reports on alleged military abuses, accusing the organization of inflating victim counts and spreading falsehoods to tarnish Nigeria's image and intimidate its government.
He urged Nigerians to view the military’s efforts within the broader context of their role as protectors of national security.
"The Nigerian armed forces remain the bedrock of our national security," Adebayo stated. "It’s important that we preserve their integrity while holding them accountable in a way that strengthens public trust and national unity."
He called for collective support for the military while addressing any genuine concerns to ensure a balanced approach that fosters peace, justice, and accountability.
