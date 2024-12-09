ICPC has identified government ministries and agencies involved in job racketeering and has vowed to take action soon

The commission head, Musa Aliyu, praised young Nigerians for resisting corruption, adding that it is signalling hope for a brighter future.

He added that the commission has also prioritised addressing sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, pledging swift eradication

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has identified ministries and agencies in Nigeria involved in job racketeering and promises to take decisive action.

Musa Aliyu, the commission’s chairman, made this known during a high-level seminar marking the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day.

Speaking on the challenges facing the country, Aliyu stressed the commission's determination to address corruption in public service recruitment.

“Necessary actions will be taken in the coming days against ministries and agencies engaging in job racketeering,” Aliyu stated.

He described the practice as a significant obstacle to fairness and integrity in employment opportunities.

ICPC's Aliyu praises younger generation

Aliyu highlighted the resistance of Nigeria’s younger generation to corruption. He commended their growing resolve to reject unethical practices, expressing optimism about the country’s future.

“The future of Nigeria is filled with integrity, as many young people are showing strong resistance to corruption,” he said.

Aliyu addresses sexual harassment in tertiary institutions

On the issue of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, the ICPC chairman assured the public that tackling this menace is a priority for the commission. He said measures are being strengthened to ensure its eradication, adding that progress would be evident soon.

The seminar served as part of activities to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day, a global event dedicated to raising awareness about corruption and promoting transparency in governance.

Corruption remains a pressing issue in Nigeria, affecting various sectors, including education and public service. However, Aliyu’s remarks suggest a renewed determination to tackle these challenges and build a society driven by integrity.

Nigeria's ICPC ranks, duties and salaries explained

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Independence Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) is a paramilitary agency responsible for fighting corruption and related offences in Nigeria.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo inaugurated the agency on 29 September 2000. Since then, the organisation has been at the forefront of enhancing integrity in public service delivery.

