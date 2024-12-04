President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday night returned to Abuja, after successful trips to France and South Africa

Dada Olusegun, a presidential aide, confirmed the development via a terse statement and a video shared on his X page on Wednesday

Top government officials including Nyesom Wike, Femi Gbajabiamila, Nuhu Ribadu and the APC chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje welcomed the president as he landed in Nigeria

Tinubu returns to Abuja after trips to France and South Africa.

The Airbus A330 which conveyed Tinubu, arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday night, December 4.

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, confirmed the development via a terse statement and a video shared on his X page on Wednesday.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Abuja after the 11th session of the Bi-National Commission in Cape Town, South Africa."

Why Tinubu visited France, South Africa

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu was in France from November 27 to December 1, 2024, for a three-day state visit on the invitation of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

At the Palais des Elysée in Paris, Tinubu and Macron signed two agreements to ensure a partnership on developing critical infrastructure and the long-term sustenance of agriculture and food security.

On Monday, December 2, Tinubu departed France for South Africa.

President Tinubu met with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, in Cape Town for the 11th session of the Nigeria South Africa Bi-National Commission.

Tinubu called for the Nigeria—South Africa strategic partnership to become a model of leadership, economic integration, and shared prosperity for the African continent

At the meeting on Tuesday, December 3, South Africa announced a passport-free visa application for Nigerian tourists.

Lagos to host 2025 forum Creation Africa, Macron declares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Lagos, Nigeria, will host the next edition of Forum Creation Africa in the second half of 2025.

Macron highlighted the forum’s role in fostering cultural and industrial collaboration across Africa.

President Tinubu emphasized Lagos' position as a cultural hub and expressed excitement about hosting an event aimed at promoting African creativity and innovation.

