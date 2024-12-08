Emeka Odogwu, a 17-year-old boy, was shot and killed by a police officer in Ozoro, Delta State, on December 6, 2024, during an argument about fireworks

Delta State Police Command confirmed the arrest of the officer, saying that he would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation

The incident has stirred anger in the community, with activists like Victor Ojie denouncing ongoing police brutality and demanding accountability

Residents of Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area in Delta State, are in mourning after a 17-year-old boy, Emeka Odogwu, was fatally shot by a police officer.

The incident occurred on December 6, 2024, over an argument related to the use of fireworks.

17-year-old boy killed by trigger happy policeman in Delta Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The officer allegedly fired at close range, hitting Emeka in the head and killing him instantly.

A police source reported that the Area Commander of Ozoro, ACP Zakari Mohammed, was outraged upon hearing the news and immediately ordered the arrest and detention of the officer, Vanguard reported.

Police Response and Investigation

Delta State Police Command spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

“The policeman has been identified and detained,” Edafe stated.

The officer is expected to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further action, The Punch reported.

Another police source clarified that Emeka was not a student of the Delta State University of Science and Technology, as initially claimed.

“The boy is from Ndokwa, and his parents have come forward to give statements,” the source revealed.

Community, activists demand justice

The incident has heightened tensions in the university town, with many criticizing the conduct of junior police officers.

Human rights activist Victor Ojie condemned the recurring cases of police brutality in Delta State.

“This is not an isolated incident. On November 1st, Delta Hawk shot a Nollywood cameraman, Don Oneopara, causing severe injuries without covering his medical bills.

"Weeks ago, a young man in Asaba died from a head injury allegedly caused by police brutality. It feels like another youth will die next week,” he lamented.

Police reject $17,000 bribe in Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Zone 16 Police Command in Bayelsa State has arrested three suspects for alleged internet fraud and possession of illicit drugs.

The suspects, identified as Billion Ndubuisi, Charles Amachree, and Martins Chinemike, were apprehended in the Rumukparali community, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to Gunn Emonena, the police command’s spokesperson, the arrest followed a well-coordinated operation based on credible intelligence

Source: Legit.ng