President Bola Tinubu's national youths conference has been commended by a public commentator

MS Ingawe, a political commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, called for proper planning and implementation

Tinubu, on Tuesday, October 1, announced a planned 30-day National Youth Conference to address the youths' challenges

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently made a groundbreaking announcement during his national broadcast on October 1. He revealed plans to convene a 30-day National Youth Conference designed to tackle young Nigerians' diverse challenges and opportunities.

This conference aims to provide a robust platform for the younger generation to express their concerns, share innovative ideas, and actively contribute to shaping Nigeria's future.

what is the national youths conference?

The proposed conference is a significant step towards empowering young Nigerians and ensuring their voices are heard. President Tinubu expresses his commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by this demographic.

According to the president's broadcast, the 30-day conference will offer a unique opportunity for young people to engage in meaningful discussions, collaborate on solutions, and develop actionable plans for positive change.

What youths are saying about Tinubu's confab

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, MS Ingawa, a political commentator, discussed the development, commended the move, and urged the government to properly plan and implement the project.

His statement reads:

"The Youth Confab will be strategic if properly planned and implemented as that will calm the tension of young people, who are also the vast majority of the population. This will give them hope that they really have a chair at the table."

President Tinubu hopes to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among young Nigerians through this initiative. By actively participating in the conference, they will be able to shape policies and programs that directly impact their lives.

