President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's appointment of Daniel Bwala as Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications has sparked curiosity due to his absence from the State House media team

Sadeeq Shehu, a former aide to ex-President Buhari, while expressing concerns, attributed Bwala’s silence to his initial misstep

Shehu emphasized that Bwala needs to overcome past issues and participate in the ongoing national tax debate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent appointment of Daniel Bwala, former media aide to Atiku Abubakar, has raised eyebrows amid his sudden absence from the State House media team.

Recall that in a statement by the presidency, signed by Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, on Thursday, November 14, President Tinubu also appointed three directors to strengthen his renewed hope agenda.

Where is Daniel Bwala? Ex-President Buhari's Aide Questions Whereabout of Atiku's Former Aide

The presidency also clarified that the appointments demonstrated President Tinubu's commitment to assembling a team of highly qualified individuals to drive growth and development in various sectors.

Specifically, Bwala was appointed to play a vital role in advancing Tinubu's “Renewed Hope” agenda as a Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications on November 14.

Tinubu reassigns Bwala days after appointment

But, in a sudden switch, Tinubu restructured the State House media and communications team, reassigning two recently appointed officials to new roles.

Sunday Dare, initially designated as Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation, now holds the position of Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications.

Also, in a controversial move, Daniel Bwala, who had been appointed Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, was reassigned as Special Adviser on Policy Communication.

Why has Daniel Bwala gone into silence?

However, his silence since this development has sparked questions within political circles and on social media about his whereabouts.

Sadeeq Shehu, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, voiced his concerns while speaking with Legit.ng, saying,

“It’s for days like this that you were hired. But I can understand he is yet to recover from the upbraiding he got from the ‘real’ Presidential Spokesman after he flippantly introduced himself as the Presidential Spokesman.”

Shehu's comments hinted at Bwala's initial misstep when he prematurely identified himself in a key role, drawing criticism from the presidential team.

“But come on Daniel, you should shake that off and join this tax debate,” he urged.

Buhari's aide tells Bwala to join debate on Tinubu's tax reforms

The discussion on tax policies and national economic strategies has become a focal point, and Bwala’s absence has not gone unnoticed.

“Sometimes a new appointee wanting to hit the ground running might end up hitting the ground stumbling... that’s what happened,” Shehu noted.

Shehu also raised speculation about Bwala's future in the administration, saying:

“There’s the risk if you don’t come out and join this Tax palaver, we may start thinking you want to go back to Atiku."

Bwala reacts as Nigerians kick against his appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, newly appointed Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, has addressed the backlash surrounding his appointment.

Speaking to State House correspondents on Monday, November 18, Bwala underscored the importance of staying focused despite distractions.

