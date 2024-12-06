JUST IN: Vice President Shettima Lands in Kano, Video, Details Emerge
Kano, Kano state - Vice President Kashim Shettima landed in Kano on Friday afternoon, December 6.
Legit.ng reports that Shettima is currently assessing the manufacturing environment in the colossal northern state.
The Nigerian No.2 citizen will visit Mamuda Group, a local multi-industry conglomerate, and engage with its executive leadership. He will be at Mamuda Beverages Factory, situated in Kano state's bustling Challawa Industrial Estate.
Shettima is set to survey critical sections at Mamuda Group, including the syrup room, the production line reportedly capable of producing an impressive 41,000 bottles per hour, as well as the facility’s "sophisticated" water treatment unit.
Stakeholders say the visit underscores the federal government’s commitment to fostering industrial growth, creating jobs, and strengthening Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.
Watch the videos of Shettima in Kano below:
Security operatives take over Kano emir's palace
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that heavily armed policemen and operatives of the secret police surrounded the Kano state emir's palace, restricting entry and exit.
The current tension reportedly stems from the emir's intention to accompany Munir Sanusi to his official district posting in Bichi, despite existing disputes over the legitimacy of the Bichi Emirate Council.
