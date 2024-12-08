Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, joined his father on an official visit to France

Sadeeq Shehu, the former Special Assistant to President Buhari, called the move "indecent" and "irresponsible"

Shehu argued that while exposure for children of leaders can be beneficial, it should be discreet and not take place in public or official settings

The recent sighting of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanying his father during an official diplomatic visit to France has sparked mixed reactions across Nigeria.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu left Abuja on Tuesday, June 20, joined by members of the presidential policy advisory council and senior government officials.

Sadeeq Shehu speaks on why Seyi Tinubu presence in France is wrong Photo credit: Sadeeq Shehu/Seyi Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Among the critics is Sadeeq Shehu, Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Disaster Management, who minced no words in expressing his disapproval.

Shehu, while speaking with Legit.ng on Monday, December 2, described Seyi Tinubu's presence in what was deemed a "purely diplomatic state-to-state engagement" as both "indecent" and "irresponsible."

He argued that such public displays of familial involvement undermine diplomatic protocol and African cultural values.

"It's wrong, both diplomatically and culturally. Imagine every world leader bringing their grown children to official international meetings, letting them overshadow cabinet ministers.

"In Qatar, Seyi Tinubu was seen ahead of senior officials, including the Foreign Minister, shaking hands with the Sheikh. Who does that?" Shehu asked.

Shehu also noted an earlier instance during the administration's infancy when President Tinubu reportedly walked Seyi out of a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he had gate-crashed.

“I applauded that action at the time, but now it seems the reverse is true. This excessive public fawning over the so-called ‘First Son’ must stop," he said.

Adding context to his critique, Shehu drew comparisons to how other world leaders involve their children in governance, saying:

"Exposure is good, but it should be done behind the scenes, not in front of cameras during official events. If mentorship is the goal, let it be discreet. Presidents don't flaunt their children in such a manner—it’s unbecoming."

Source: Legit.ng