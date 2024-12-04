Vice President Kashim Shettima has warned that Nigeria’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030 will remain an illusion unless the private sector and development partners are fully engaged

Shettima explained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has "come this far because we are continually assessing the extent of economic and financial inclusion in Nigeria"

However, Shettima revealed that "the results of this assessment reveal some disturbing gaps", especially the low access to digital financial services among women

Presidential villa, Abuja - Vice-President Kashim Shettima has implored development partners and other stakeholders to bridge systemic inequalities and foster an inclusive, unbiased financial system that benefits all Nigerians irrespective of gender or geography.

Legit.ng reports that in this regard, Shettima identified some unsettling gaps "yawning for serious attention", including low discernment of digital financial services among women, just as he listed some socio-economic barriers behind these inequalities including low incomes, limited education, and restricted access to financial tools like credit and insurance.

The vice-president gave the charge on Wednesday, December 4, during the inaugural development partners roundtable on economic and financial inclusion at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Shettima was represented by Aliyu Modibbo Umar, the special adviser to the president on general duties (office of the vice president).

He said:

“We have come this far because we are continually assessing the extent of economic and financial inclusion in Nigeria. However, the results of this assessment reveal some disturbing gaps that demand our urgent attention. One such gaps is the low discernment of digital financial services among women—only 23% compared to 43% for men.

“This, as we have learned, is driven by socio-economic barriers such as low income, limited education, and restricted access to financial tools like credit and insurance. Women in the northwest and northeast are particularly disadvantaged. The task before us, then, is clear: to bridge these systemic inequalities and foster an inclusive, equitable financial system that benefits all Nigerians, regardless of gender or geography.”

Shettima optimistic about Nigeria's economy

Senator Shettima, however, expressed optimism that the inaugural roundtable "will provide a fertile ground for meaningful conversation that would pave the way for a future where every Nigerian is a significant part of the nation’s financial data.”

He continued:

“This roundtable is yet another important opportunity to harness our collective potential and chart a sustainable path forward. It is designed to provide a holistic view of the obstacles impeding economic and financial inclusion in Nigeria.

“As we engage in discussions today, I invite all of us to join hands, collaborate, and align our efforts in crafting lasting solutions. Whatever we do as a government, we know it cannot materialise fully unless we work together with you—our development partners, the private sector, and all stakeholders committed to progress.”

Furthermore, the Nigerian No.2 citizen hinted at the inauguration of a Presidential Committee for the Implementation of the Aso Accord, saying it will guarantee the success of the initiative championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shettima said:

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, to guarantee the success of the transformative initiatives championed by His Excellency, President Tinubu, I am pleased to announce the inauguration of a presidential committee for the implementation of the Aso Accord.

“It is my honour to chair this governance committee, which will primarily consist of the esteemed signatories to the Aso Accord, reflecting our collective commitment to ensuring its success. The committee will be backed by a dedicated secretariat housed within the office of the vice-president."

Noting that discussions on the state of economic and financial inclusion in Nigeria had become a matter of priority at the National Economic Council (NEC) since April 024, Shettima said:

“The committee will report to the NEC on a quarterly basis to ensure that the integrated framework we have established not only implements the Aso Accord effectively but also achieves its ambitious goals."

