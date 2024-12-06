The Arewa Youths Initiative For Energy Reforms (AYIFER) has urged NNPCL's GCEO, Mallam Mele Kyari, to ensure the timely and high-standard completion of the Kaduna refinery

AYIFER called for a refinery model similar to the Dangote refinery in Lagos and advised against using the Port Harcourt refinery's approach

The group expressed confidence in Kyari’s expertise and urged him to resist pressures that might damage his reputation

A group of northern youths, Arewa Youths Initiative For Energy Reforms (AYIFER), has urged the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, to ensure that the Kaduna refinery is completed on time and meets high operational standards.

This call was made in a statement obtained by Legit.ng and signed by Alhaji Bashir Al'Amin, National Coordinator, and Engr. Gideon Yakubu, General Secretary, and was shared with journalists on Friday, December 6.

AYIFER stressed that the future of the northern region relies heavily on the successful commissioning of the Kaduna refinery, which is viewed as a crucial economic asset.

The group expressed its desire for a facility comparable to the Dangote refinery in Lagos, urging Kyari to steer clear of models like the Port Harcourt refinery, which has faced criticism from stakeholders and host communities as a mere blending plant.

Concerns over Port Harcourt's issues

The statement highlighted that, while AYIFER has not visited the Port Harcourt refinery since its reopening, feedback has been largely negative, with critics labelling it substandard.

"The commentaries there, especially from host communities and other Nigerians, are not encouraging at all," the statement read.

The group reiterated its belief in Kyari's capability as an experienced geologist and exploration expert.

"We know he is an extremely busy person and may face pressure from sycophants, but he should resist anything that could tarnish his reputation," they said.

MURIC eyes revival of Kaduna refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent faith-based human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), said with the revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, the NNPCL should expedite the scheduled reactivation of the Kaduna refinery.

Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC's executive director, argued that instead of turning attention to the Warri refinery in Delta state, the oil industry should focus on the Kaduna refinery “for security concerns, strategic planning, and geopolitical balancing”.

