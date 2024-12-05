PENGASSAN National President, Festus Osifo on Thursday disclosed that the Port Harcourt refinery is not functioning at full capacity

Osifo revealed that while the refinery has resumed operations, there are still some specific equipment issues that need to be addressed in order for the facility to operate at an optimal capacity

Osifo who is also the Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, also explained why the Warri refinery might be operational before the new Port Harcourt facility

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has confirmed that the Port Harcourt refinery, with a production capacity of 60,000 barrels per day, is operational but not up to optimal levels.

Osifo seaks on Port Harcourt Refinery's production capacity

The PENGASSAN National President, Festus Osifo, provided this update when he appeared on Thursday's edition of Channels Television Politics Today.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, Festus Osifo, also highlighted the ongoing work at the new Port Harcourt refinery and noted that the Warri refinery might be operational before the new Port Harcourt facility.

Osifo stated thus:

"Old Port Harcourt Refinery is working but not up to optimal levels."

"There are some specific equipment that were needed to complete that refinery, as at when the feasibility studies were being done, what was being said was that the least time to manufacture some of the equipment was going to take about three years. That was why they focused on the old Port-Harcourt refinery.

"But as we speak there are work also going on in the new Port-Harcourt refinery. Don't be surprised that the Warri refinery may even come on stream much more earlier than the new Port-Harcourt refinery.

"I can confirm to you that the old Port Harcourt refinery is working but not to optimal capacity. They still need to fix one or two equipment for it to be 100% independent."

Port Harcourt Refinery: NNPC speaks on blending petrol

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer of NNPC, said blending petrol at the newly refurbished Port Harcourt refinery is not a crime.

He said the process is necessary to avoid producing off-spec products that could damage vehicles.

He insisted that blending is part of the refining process, saying the Port Harcourt refinery is in full operation.

