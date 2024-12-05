Senator Dino Melaye announced the passing of his daughter-in-law, Damilola Melaye, on December 4, 2024, after a brief illness

In his public statement, the former Senator from Kogi state requested prayers for the family during this difficult time

The announcement has received widespread condolences and support from his online community and well wishers

Senator Dino Melaye has announced the passing of his daughter-in-law, Damilola Melaye, on December 4, 2024, in Lagos after a brief illness.

The announcement was made via a public statement on Facebook on December 5.

Senator Dino Melaye announces tragic passing of family. Photo credit: Dino Melaye/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Public Announcement

In his heartfelt message, Senator Melaye expressed deep sorrow and requested prayers for the family during this difficult time.

He stated:

"WITH TOTAL SUBMISSION TO GOD ALMIGHTY. I ON BEHALF OF THE MELAYE DYNASTY ANNOUNCE THE TRANSITION INTO GLORY OF OUR BELOVED DAUGHTER AND SISTER IN LAW (DAMILOLA MELAYE) WIFE OF TIMOTHY MELAYE, WHOSE SAD DEATH OCCURRED ON WEDNESDAY 4TH DECEMBER,2024 IN LAGOS AFTER A BRIEF ILLNESS. WE REQUEST YOUR PRAYERS IN THIS VERY DIFFICULT AND TRYING TIMES FOR THE FAMILY. GOD BLESS YOU ALL."

Community Support

The announcement has garnered an outpouring of condolences and support from the public, with many expressing their sympathies and offering prayers for the Melaye family.

Senator Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye is a prominent Nigerian politician known for his outspoken nature and flamboyant style.

Born on January 1, 1974, in Kano State, he has represented the Kogi West Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate and has been a member of both the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during his political career.

Melaye is also recognized for his involvement in various controversies and his active presence on social media.

Dino Melaye Rejoices After Winning Legal Tussle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the former senator who represented Kogi West district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has been discharged and acquitted of the charges filed by the federal government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court in Abuja on Monday, October 7 after six years’ legal battle.

Melaye said the judgement is the 12th and last case of FG and IGP and the court gave a profound judgement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng