Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has discharged and acquitted Senator Dino Melaye

The federal government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) filed charges against Melaye in 2018

The former lawmaker said it is the 12th and last case of FG and IGP against him, adding that Justice delayed is never Justice denied

FCT, Abuja - The former senator who represented Kogi West district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has been discharged and acquitted of the charges filed by the federal government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court in Abuja on Monday, October 7 after six years’ legal battle.

Melaye said the judgement is the 12th and last case of FG and IGP and the court gave a profound judgement.

The former lawmaker made this known via his X a handle (formerly known as Twitter) @_dinomelaye

He said the case was a long journey since 2018 but the truth is constant.

“Prof Mike Ozekhome again. To God be the glory. The 12th and last case of FG and IGP v Dino Melaye was decided this morning in a profound judgement by Justice Oriji of the FCT High Court Maitama. I was discharged and acquitted. Long journey since 2018. Truth is constant.”

In another tweet, Melaye said Justice delayed is never justice denied. He also thanked Barrister Mike Ozekhome (SAN) for the victory.

“Justice served after 6 years. Justice delayed is never Justice denied. God alone be praised. SEN. DINO MELAYE 12 - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND IGP 0. 12 CASES ALL WON BY GOD. PROF MIKE OZEKHOME AND RICKY TAFA THANK YOU. NO RETREAT NO SURRENDER.”

