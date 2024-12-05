Tinubu’s Govt Sacks Workers With Degree From Togo, Benin Republic Universities
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - Some civil servants with degrees from private tertiary institutions in Benin Republic and Togo have been sacked based on the inter-ministerial committee’s recommendation.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government ordered the sack of workers who graduated from the institutions from 2017 to date.
As reported by The Punch, the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, confirmed the sack of Togi and Benin Republic degree owners.
A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity said SGF has directed all ministries, departments, and agencies of government to fire workers employed with certificates obtained from the private universities in the Republic of Benin and Togo from 2017 to date.
She explained that the sacking was based on the inter-ministerial committee’s recommendation.
“There was a letter from the SGF cabinet affairs directing all ministries, departments, and agencies of government to identify and terminate the appointments of workers employed with certificates obtained from the private universities in the Republic of Benin and Togo from 2017 to date.
“The decision is part of the recommendations of the committee set up to investigate the certificates of people who graduated from the universities.”
The NYSC Director of Information, Caroline Embu, confirmed that the agency has commenced the implementation of the directive.
Embu said five members of staff had been sacked in line with the SGF’s directive.
“Five members of staff were affected by the directive contained in the letter from the office of the SGF. No more.”
Shehu Sani reacts over sack of Benin graduates
Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, reacted to the sack of civil servants who graduated from the Universities in Benin Republic.
Sani said reading the termination letters of the sacked FG staff is sad
Nigerians have reacted to the alleged termination of employment of civil servants who graduated from the Universities in Benin Republic
Source: Legit.ng
