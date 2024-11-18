President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has allegedly sacked civil servants who graduated from the Universities in Benin Republic

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said reading the termination letters of the sacked FG staff is sad

Nigerians have reacted to the alleged termination of employment of civil servants who graduated from the Universities in Benin Republic

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has allegedly sacked civil servants who graduated from the Universities in Benin Republic.

Sani said reading the termination letters of the affected federal civil servants is sad.

Sani said the sack of the affected federal civil servants is sad. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Monday, November 18

“So sad to read the termination letters of some of the FG staff who graduated from the Universities in Benin Republic.”

Nigerians react as FG sacks graduates from Benin Rep varsities

@zad_va

Nothing sad about it, it does not meet our educational standards, 8 months' degree no be degree

@iam_paulash

How is FG making it look like everyone that graduated from Benin got a fake certificate

@okaforndubest

Because it is unrecognized university I think

@JUDETWENTYONE

It's a clear example of "One bad apple spoil the rest"

@Yabergi

You call people who spent 3 months aquire a scandalous degree graduates?

@Mr__Femi

Those Benin certs are mostly bought. If you want to buy cert without going to school, that's where you'll get it. I'm not accusing anybody, I'm just saying.

@bondieugen

It's actually a welcome development

Nigerians parading fake certificates from Benin, Togo universities

Legit.ng earlier reported that 22, 500 Nigerians were accused of using fake certificates from Benin Republic and Togo to secure job opportunities in government and private organizations.

The former minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said only five Universities in Benin and three in Togo were accredited to offer degree programmes. Mamman added that investigations also revealed that many Nigerians with fake certificates never attended the school physically.

He confirmed that a circular was being prepared from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation that would enable them to fish out the people for due prosecution.

