Vice-President Kashim Shettima emphasized President Tinubu's resolve to transform Nigeria amid challenges.

He noted the economy's progress, citing key policies and increased oil production of 1.8 million barrels daily.

Shettima called on presidential aides to work in unity to help deliver on the president’s mandate.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to transforming Nigeria, despite the challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking on Saturday at a one-day retreat in Abuja for presidential aides and heads of units in his office, Shettima highlighted the administration’s progress in stabilizing the economy and fostering growth. According to him, the country is experiencing the impact of President Tinubu’s policies, which are setting the economy on the path of growth.

“President Tinubu is determined to change the fortunes of the nation. We all want to bequeath a united and progressive country to the younger generation,” he said.

Shettima acknowledged the economic challenges Nigeria has faced but stressed that progress is evident.

"Yes, the economy has and is experiencing challenges, but we have turned the corner. Currently, we are producing 1.8 million barrels of oil per day,” he noted.

He expressed optimism that the economy would grow significantly in the coming year, attributing the anticipated progress to Tinubu’s dedication to transformative policies. Shettima called on aides in the presidency to work collaboratively, emphasizing the importance of synergy and teamwork in achieving the administration’s objectives.

"The country is greater than all of us. I urge you to work as a team and a family,” he said, urging everyone to prioritize the nation’s collective interests over individual aspirations.

Source: Legit.ng