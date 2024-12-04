A video of one of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's interviews has surfaced on the internet and has earned attention

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega lost his deportation battle and has been asked to be removed from the United Kindgom

In the said video, the pastor was seen sharing a couple of things his church has been able to achieve within a short duration

Star Wars actor Tobi Adegboyega's Nigerian pastor cousin has surfaced online in a video that many are now beginning to discuss.

Recall that the leader of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church has been caught in a web of an alleged £1.87million fraud, which has now led to the loss of his battle in an ongoing deportation case.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega lists his Church's achievements. Credit: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

In the new video, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega shared with media personality Chude Jide-Onwo how his church has impacted the lives of the citizens of the United Kingdom.

Speaking in the interview, the 44-year-old cleric noted that his church could take more 'knives' off the street in one year than the metropolitan police.

Furthermore, he stated that two to three policemen always come around after service to collect weapons surrendered at the altar by new converts.

Watch the interview here:

Netizens react to Tobi Adegboyega's interview

Read some sections below:

@Onlysuperchriz:

"Comma do it in naija lmao."

@certified_231:

"Ole ni everybody🤣🤣🤣."

@firstBorn_ng:

"This man is innocent."

@killgotti:

"I hit huge money from however questionable means (which I'm not saying is the case here) and start a church. help people, spend money uplift a few folks for workings to show. Arrange some miracles. The world will accept me in no time. After all religion is d opium of d masses."

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Floors Critics

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega responded to his critics after he was seen with David and some people at a club.

A video surfaced showing the man of God with Davido at a club in London; fans then asked him questions.

He reacted to the video and explained why he went to such a place with the singer and some women.

