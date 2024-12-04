The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the arrest and detention of Dele Farotimi

The Nigerian Police arrested the activist and human rights lawyer on defamation allegations on Tuesday, December 3

According to Atiku, Farotimi’s arrest and detention are a reminder of the dark days of military dictatorship in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the arrest and detention of lawyer and human rights advocate, Dele Farotimi.

Legit.ng recalls that Farotimi was arrested by Nigerian Police on defamation allegations on Tuesday, December 3.

Atiku said alleged defamation should not warrant police involvement Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Farotimi's arrest raises concerns over freedom of expression and potential misuse of the legal system.

Atiku described Farotimi’s arrest and detention as a reminder of the dark days of military dictatorship.

He said alleged defamation should not warrant the involvement of law enforcement.

“The Police’s intervention in such matters is nothing less than the use of a sledgehammer to swat a fly, an overreach of unimaginable proportions.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023 general election stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku on Wednesday, December 4.

He called for the immediate and unconditional release of Dele Farotimi from police custody.

The PDP chieftain said the recent alarming rate of arrest is a direct contradiction to the principles of democracy.

Atiku lambasted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for suffocating the fundamental right to free expression.

“The aim is clear: to intimidate and harass citizens, particularly those who oppose the regime and the press, thus paving the way for the establishment of a one-party state.”

Court takes action on Dele Farotimi's case

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Ekiti state magistrate court remanded Dele Farotimi at the correctional centre.

The police had arraigned the activist for alleged defamation of a renowned Nigerian lawyer, Chief Afe Babalola, in his book.

Samson Osun, the police prosecutor, pleaded with the court that the suspect be remanded for further investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng