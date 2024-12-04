Gunmen have killed Gideon Ebukwe at Ok Winners Hotel in Sagamu, Ogun State, locking hotel staff in another room during the attack

The suspects, who are yet to be arrested, chased and shot Ebukwe as he attempted to escape through the ceiling

The police have launched an investigation and transferred the case to the headquarters in Abeokuta for a more discreet probe

Gunmen have reportedly killed Gideon Ebukwe, a guest at Ok Winners Hotel in Igbosoro, Sagamu LGA, Ogun State.

The incident occurred when unidentified assailants arrived at the hotel, locked the staff in another room, and searched for Ebukwe.

Incident Report

Omolola Odutola, the state’s police spokesperson, stated that the community development council chairman, Atobatele Igbosoro, reported the incident at 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

The suspects have yet to be arrested, and the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue.

An investigation has been launched to determine the nature of the crime, with the case transferred to the police headquarters in Abeokuta for a more discreet probe.

Details of the Attack

During the attack, the hotel staff, mainly women, were confined in another room. The assailants went directly to Ebukwe's room.

In an attempt to escape, Ebukwe broke through the ceiling but was chased and shot dead. His belongings were taken.

Police Response

Odutola assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway.

He condemned the spread of misinformation aimed at implicating the Inspector-General of Police, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to reform the Nigeria Police Force and eradicate unprofessional elements.

