The Kwara State Police Command has arrested five suspects, including a community leader and local vigilante guards

The incident reportedly escalated into violence after Adebayo had a dispute with vigilante guards while returning home

Adebayo’s family has expressed grief and a strong call for justice, urging law enforcement to ensure accountability for those involved in his killing

The Kwara State Police Command has apprehended five individuals suspected of involvement in the fatal assault of 46-year-old Lanre Adebayo, a graduate of Political Science from the University of Ilorin.

The tragic incident took place late on Monday, October 21, 2024, in the Ita-Elepa area of Ilorin West Local Government Area, leaving the community in shock.

Police nab suspected killers of UNILORIN graduates Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng learned that Adebayo’s death followed a confrontation with two local vigilante guards while he was returning home.

According to sources, the disagreement escalated into a violent attack involving a community leader, two vigilant security guards, and two additional individuals, all of whom have been implicated in Adebayo’s death, The Punch reported.

A resident of Ita-Elepa shared on condition of anonymity, said:

“Adebayo had an argument with some local security on his way home, and things quickly turned violent."

Police launch investigation,

Confirming the arrests, Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer Toun Ejire-Adeyemi said the five male suspects were in police custody and undergoing interrogation.

She emphasized that the command is committed to conducting a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event, Vanguard reported.

“The case was reported to the command headquarters on Wednesday evening, and the suspects, all males, have been brought in for further interrogation,” Ejire-Adeyemi stated.

Family members react to the killing

Adebayo’s family, still reeling from the shock of his death, has called for justice, urging authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

A family member said:

“This senseless act has devastated us. We just want justice for Lanre, and we trust the police to do the right thing.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng