Civil servants in Akwa Ibom state will have to wait longer to enjoy the N80,000 new minimum wage

Governor Umo Eno has postponed the implementation of 80,000 new minimum wages until workers' verifications are completed

The governor said quite a number civil servants have relocated within Nigeria while others have gone abroad

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has postponed the implementation of 80,000 new minimum wage to workers in the state.

Legit.ng recalls that Uno announced a new minimum wage of N80,000 for state government workers.

Gov Eno said the minimum wage will be implemented until staff verifications are completed. Photo credit: Umo Eno

Why Akwa Ibom postponed minimum wage implementation

In the latest development, Governor Eno has said that civil servants will not enjoy the new minimum wage until staff verifications are completed.

The governor stated this while speaking during a Church Service in Uyo on Sunday, November 17.

According to Premium Times, Eno justified the delay in the commencement of payment of N80,000 new minimum wage to workers.

“I am aware that quite a number of our civil servants have relocated within Nigeria while others have gone abroad. We have to be sure that those receiving payments are real civil servants.”

Eno’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, in a statement quoted the governor as saying:

“My watchword since assuming office has been transparency and honesty in service deliverables and we have to ensure that we carry this through this verification exercise, which would soon be completed.”

Akwa Ibom workers to get extra one-month salary

The governor, who did not mention when the arrears of minimum wage will be paid, offered to pay civil servants a 13th month’s salary by next month.

States yet to approve new salary for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that not all civil servants in the 36 states of the federation have started receiving the new minimum wage of N70,000.

At least six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have failed to approve the minimum wage for workers.

The states guity of non-implement of new minimum wage are Zamfara, Sokoto, Osun, Cross River, Imo, Plateau and the FCT.

