Banana Island Property Owners, Residents Take Action to Enhance Security, Others

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and security matters.

Banana Island, Lagos state - The Banana Island Property Owners and Residents Association (BIPORAL) held the grand commissioning of a series of landmark projects that underscore Banana Island’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most prestigious estates.

The event, hosted by Frank Aigbogun, the chairman of Banana Island, welcomed Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside dignitaries, residents, and stakeholders.

Banana Island in Lagos is known for its luxury, exclusivity, and high-profile residents. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

The newly-launched projects include an ultra-modern estate gate, a state-of-the-art administrative building, the Banana Island Boat Club, an advanced firefighting truck, two top tennis courts, and two Astroturf football fields. These additions were designed to enhance the safety, convenience, and recreational options available to Banana Island’s residents, further solidifying the estate’s status as a prime hub for luxury and innovation.

Residents said the event highlighted BIPORAL's commitment to creating a self-sustained, secure, and community-oriented environment for them.

In his keynote address, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the association’s efforts in setting a standard for estate management and community welfare.

He said:

"Banana Island has set a benchmark in Lagos, not only for luxury living but for creating a secure and structured environment that epitomizes the vision of a modern, thriving Lagos. Today’s projects are proof of the collective commitment of the residents and BIPORAL towards building a community that supports a high quality of life and security for its people."

Furthermore, the Lagos governor expressed his commitment to the residents of Banana Island and promised to see to more infrastructural development within the estate by addressing the drainage issue that has caused a major challenge on the road leading to the estate.

Frank Aigbogun, the incumbent chairman of Banana Island, also remarked on the significance of the projects:

He said:

"Today marks a defining moment for Banana Island. These projects symbolise our resolve to build not just a residence, but a sanctuary that offers the finest amenities, while safeguarding our community. We thank our partners and the Lagos state government for their unwavering support in realising this vision."

The newly-elected chairman, Ambassador Abidemi Oluwagbemiga Sonoiki, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders.

He said:

"It is an honour to serve this prestigious community. As a newly elected chairman, my commitment is to build on today’s achievements, continuously improve our facilities, and foster an environment where innovation, security, and quality of life converge seamlessly. I look forward to working with the residents and partners to drive further developments that will keep Banana Island at the pinnacle of luxury living."

Other important dignitaries who graced the occasion include Adeoye Oduroye; executive director Providus Bank; Olumide Odunuga; head of general services, First Bank; African football legend Jay Jay Okocha; and other residents.

The event concluded with a reception and a guided tour of the newly-commissioned facilities.

