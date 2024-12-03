In 2009, Sephiat Oniyangi topped the WAEC's "Best 100 Candidates" list, a testament to her dedication and rigorous preparation

Despite only 25.99% of candidates achieving a credit pass in Mathematics and English, 100 students excelled, many from boarding schools with strict schedules

Today, nearly half of these top performers have moved abroad, reflecting a significant brain drain from Nigeria

In 2009, Sephiat Oniyangi aced the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Her hard work paid off, with mock tests and study halls sharpening her skills. By 2010, she was named the top student in The Nation's “Best 100 Candidates” list.

Looking Back at 2009

Between May and June 2009, 1.37 million Nigerian candidates sat for WASSCE, but only 25.99% earned a credit pass in Mathematics and English.

Despite this, 100 students excelled regionally, often benefiting from regimented schedules in boarding schools.

School Performances and Top Students

Sephiat was one of seven top-performing students from Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja.

However, Chyvik Model Secondary School in Obehie, Abia State, led with eight students in the top 100.

Lagos State had the highest representation with 13 schools and 23 students, followed by Ogun and Abia states.

Notably, 61% of the top 100 were female, dominating seven of the top 10 spots.

Academic Preferences and Higher Education

After WASSCE, 26 of the top 100 pursued their first degrees abroad.

The University of Lagos was the preferred choice for those who stayed, followed by the University of Ibadan and Covenant University.

Fifty-nine of the top 100 studied STEM courses, with engineering and medicine being popular choices.

Continuing Education and Careers

Among the top 100, 30 have earned master's degrees, including five MBAs, and seven have completed doctorate degrees.

These high achievers have entered fields such as healthcare, tech, energy, and finance.

The Brain Drain Phenomenon

Today, 47% of these top students reside abroad, predominantly in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

This contributes to Nigeria's brain drain, with many bright talents seeking opportunities overseas.

Best WAEC Results in 2021

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that according to the report which is based on verified and validated data from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a total of 1.53 million candidates sat for the WASSCE in 2020.

It indicated a decline of 3.25% compared to 1.58 million in 2019.

