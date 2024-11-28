Team Kwara has won the 64th Independence Anniversary of the President’s Inter-basic Schools Debate Championship in Abuja, outperforming Team Benue in the finals

The event, focused on girl child education, highlighted the importance of debate in fostering critical thinking among students

The top three teams—Kwara, Benue, and Katsina—will represent Nigeria in upcoming international debate competitions

In a display of intellectual prowess and eloquence, Team Kwara emerged victorious at the 64th Independence Anniversary of the President’s Inter-basic Schools Debate Championship.

The event, organized by the President’s Schools Debate Nigeria, was held in Abuja to commemorate Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary.

Championship Highlights

The debate championship, featuring only two states, showcased intense discussions on girl child education over the course of two days.

After rigorous rounds of proposition, Team Kwara and Team Benue stood out as finalists.

Ultimately, Team Kwara clinched the top spot, demonstrating exceptional debating skills and insightful arguments.

Statements and Future Prospects

Shehu Kakale, a former member of the House of Assembly, emphasized the significance of the championship, stating:

"This championship debate will help us in selecting the teams that would participate in the international debate competition next year."

Fateemah AbdulRahman, a member of the victorious Team Kwara, spoke to the press about the importance of debate in education.

"The art of debate should be included in Nigeria’s school extracurricular activities," she stated, highlighting the benefits of such platforms in fostering critical thinking and public speaking skills among students.

Representing Nigeria

The top three teams—Kwara, Benue, and Katsina—will represent Nigeria in the upcoming international debate competitions, showcasing the nation's talent on a global stage.

