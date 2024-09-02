In a major operation, the EFCC has arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Umudike, Abia State

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended forty-eight (48) individuals suspected of internet fraud in Umudike, Abia State.

The arrests were made on Friday, August 30, 2024, at various locations within Umudike, following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in fraudulent online activities.

The EFCC's operation led to the seizure of numerous high-value items, including twelve exotic cars, fifteen different brands of laptops, and sixty-eight expensive smartphones.

These items are believed to be proceeds from the suspects' illicit activities.

The suspects are currently in custody and will face charges in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations. The EFCC has reiterated its commitment to combating cybercrime and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

This operation shows the agency's relentless efforts to curb internet fraud and protect the integrity of Nigeria's digital space.

