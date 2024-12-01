Ezeokoli Sylva, a Nigerian living in Brazil, was arrested at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport on November 29 after drugs were found hidden in his stomach

A Nigerian businessman based in Brazil, Ezeokoli Sylva, has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, after attempting to smuggle 700 grams of drugs in his stomach.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made this interception known in a statement on Sunday, November 1.

The arrest of the 59-year-old occurred on November 29, 2024, upon Sylva’s arrival from São Paulo, Brazil, aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight, Channels Television reported.

The NDLEA spokesperson revealed that a body scan confirmed foreign objects in Sylva's stomach.

“He was placed under observation and expelled 29 wraps of drugs,” the statement explained.

Sylva told officials that he runs an African store in Brazil where he sells provisions, shoes, and clothes.

He admitted to purchasing the drugs in São Paulo to resell in Nigeria in an effort to raise capital for his business.

Details of other recent NDLEA operations

NDLEA, highlighting recent drug interceptions in other parts of Nigeria, said that on November 26, officers intercepted two consignments of drugs and pentazocine en route to the UK via a Lagos courier company, Vanguard reported.

The drugs, weighing 200 grams, was hidden in local fabrics, while the 40 ampoules of pentazocine injection weighed 110 grams.

In Kano, three suspects were arrested on November 28, 2024, with 2,000 ampoules of pentazocine and over 3 million pills of Exol-5.

The same day, NDLEA operatives seized over 2,000 kilograms of Ghanaian Loud drugs in Lagos and arrested Onibogi Muftau in connection with the haul.

In Edo state, two suspects were apprehended with 185.6 kilograms of drugs.

NDLEA arrests 6 cartels in major drug bust

