Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have successfully dismantled two major cross-border drug trafficking syndicates, arresting six cartel leaders and seizing billions of naira worth of cocaine and opioids.

The drugs were intercepted as part of a sustained effort to curb the flow of illicit substances into Nigeria and Cameroon.

The drug syndicates, involving Nigerians from Mubi (Adamawa), Onitsha (Anambra), Lagos, and associates from Cameroon, were suspected of supplying drugs to terror groups operating in the region.

NDLEA's intelligence gathering and surveillance led to the arrests of key figures, including Ibrahim Bawuro, Najib Ibrahim, Ibrahim Umar, and others.

Cartels exposed through surveillance and intelligence

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, explained that the agency had been monitoring these syndicates for months, stating:

"The traffickers used sophisticated methods to transport drugs, including concealing them in false compartments of vehicles.

"Our operatives were able to track and apprehend the suspects in a series of coordinated operations."

Other arrests made in Taraba, Anambra others

Key arrests took place in Taraba, Anambra, and Delta states, with Bawuro and Najib arrested on October 8th after abandoning a vehicle loaded with 276,500 pills of tramadol, Vanguard reported.

Following these arrests, further operations led to the capture of other cartel members.

Major cross-border interception and operations

On Tuesday, November 5, NDLEA operatives also arrested Adejumo Elijah Ishola at the Seme border, recovering 3.3 kilograms of cocaine, among others.

Another major bust occurred at Apapa seaport, where over 31 million opioid pills were discovered hidden in a container from India.

Other seizures included 700 grams of drug at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, and over 100 kilograms of hard drugs in various states.

The agency also intensified operations against domestic drug trafficking, with significant drug hauls in Kwara, Plateau, and Edo states, as well as the capital city, Abuja.

