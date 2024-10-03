A boat carrying over 300 passengers capsised at the Gbajibo River, resulting in the recovery of 60 bodies and 10 survivors

Channels Television has obtained a video showing the moments before the overloaded boat capsised

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency, along with local volunteers, continues to search for the missing passengers

In a harrowing turn of events, Channels Television has obtained an exclusive video capturing the moments before a boat carrying over 300 passengers capsised in Niger State on Wednesday.

The image, taken by a passenger shortly after takeoff, reveals the boat's precarious journey that ended in tragedy due to overloading.

According to Abubakar Dakani, Press Secretary to the Council Chairman of Mokwa Local Government, the boat was en route from Mundi to Gbajibo for the Annual Maulud celebration when it capsised at the notorious Gbajibo River.

60 dead, rescue efforts

The incident, which occurred yesterday evening, has left the community in mourning.

Council Chairman Abdullahi Muregi confirmed the recovery of approximately 60 bodies and the rescue of 10 survivors.

"Rescue efforts in collaboration with the State emergency management agency and locals are ongoing to recover others who are missing," the release stated.

This tragedy echoes a similar incident in September 2023, when a boat carrying over 50 passengers capsised, resulting in 24 fatalities. The passengers were on their way to farm for harvest when the disaster struck.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has reported that over 150 persons have been rescued so far. Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, Director-General of NSEMA, credited the prompt response from community volunteers for this achievement.

He noted that the cause of the mishap is yet to be determined, but search and rescue operations are being intensified.

60 bodies recovered, many missing

