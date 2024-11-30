The Kaduna state governor has clarified the terms under which the recently surrendered bandits laid down their arms

Governor Uba Sani revealed that no money was paid or promised to the insurgents as a condition for their surrender

When questioned about the government's plans for the bandits, the governor was asked whether they would face prosecution or be granted forgiveness

The governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has revealed details of a significant security breakthrough in one of the most troubled parts of the northern state.

Bandits who had long disrupted the peace of various settlements voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered to government security agencies.

Governor Sani dismissed claims that the government entered into a quid pro quo arrangement with the insurgents as a condition for their surrender. He categorically stated that no financial reward or incentive of any kind was offered to the repentant bandits.

“We did not give them one naira,” the governor said.

“There was no monetary issue at all. Most of them are tired, we sat down with them and asked them, ‘Why do you continue to remain in the bush just attacking our people, kidnapping them?”

The governor made this statement during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today program, where he assured the people of Kaduna State that their security remains the top priority of his administration.

Gov Uba Sani on forgiving bandits

After asserting that the government did not pay the bandits to surrender, Governor Sani sidestepped a question about whether the government would prosecute the repentant bandits or forgive them.

Forgiving repentant rebels has been a recurring strategy since the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Such gestures, often publicized and televised, aim to encourage other insurgents to lay down their arms with the promise of minimal or no prosecution.

However, this approach has faced criticism from many activists, who argue that it amounts to condoning terrorism and could encourage others by creating a perception of leniency for such crimes.

