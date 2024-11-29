The Kwara State Government is investigating the alleged assault of a female NYSC member by teachers at Government Day Secondary School, Ilorin, for not greeting them properly

The incident, which involved beating and stripping the corps member, has sparked public outrage and calls for action

The NYSC and the state government have both confirmed the incident and are taking steps to address the situation and ensure justice

The Kwara State Government has initiated an investigation into the alleged assault of a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member by teachers at Government Day Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin.

The incident occurred in the Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state.

Details of the Incident

The female corps member, whose name is withheld, was reportedly assaulted on Thursday for not greeting the teachers properly.

Witnesses claim that the teachers beat and stripped her after scolding her for failing to greet them.

The corps member had visited the school to collect her clearance letter when the alleged assault took place.

Public Outrage and Investigation

The incident has sparked public outrage, raising concerns about respect, professionalism, and abuse of power in educational institutions.

Morakinyo Oladipo, NYSC’s Head of Information and Public Relations in Kwara State, confirmed the incident and stated that the scheme would seek redress for the attack.

He mentioned that the corps member would be reposted to help her overcome the trauma.

Government's Response

Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, the state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, condemned the alleged assault.

She emphasized that the act is unacceptable and that the state government is committed to maintaining peace in its academic institutions.

The Anti-Loitering Team of the Ministry and the Management Team of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission visited the school to investigate and ensure calm.

The Commissioner appealed to the NYSC management and all concerned parties to be patient and law-abiding as necessary disciplinary actions would be taken against the responsible teacher, identified as Mrs. Amuzat Fatima Nike.

