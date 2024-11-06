NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa revealed that the commission reached out to newly elected UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, but received no response

In a recent interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), disclosed that her office had reached out to the newly elected UK Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, but received no response.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasized that Nigeria would not compel Badenoch to embrace her Nigerian roots if she chooses not to.

“It depends on whether she embraces her Nigerian identity. We reached out to her once or twice, but there was no response. We don’t force anyone to acknowledge being Nigerian,” Dabiri-Erewa explained.

The former lawmaker highlighted NiDCOM’s openness to engaging Nigerians abroad who value their heritage, citing the example of a former Miss Universe Nigeria who connected with Nigeria only after facing challenges in South Africa.

“She then identified with Nigeria, came to Nigeria, and we hosted her. If the Nigerian blood is in you, you’re always a Nigerian,” she added.

Nigerian Gets No Response from Badenoch

Badenoch, born in London in 1980, spent part of her childhood in Lagos and the United States, where her mother was a lecturer.

The NiDCOM chief further stated that the choice to identify with Nigeria ultimately rests with Badenoch, who must decide if she values her Nigerian heritage.

“We are open to working with anyone who sees themselves as Nigerian, but it’s not something we can force,” Dabiri-Erewa concluded.

Abike Dabiri’s re-appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the reappointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the chairman/chief executive of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for a second term by President Muhammadu Buhari has been lauded.

Reacting to her re-appointment, Dr Abubakar Sani, a public affairs commentator and special adviser to the ex-Army Chief, TY Buratai, said it was a good call from President Buhari and a well-deserved re-appointment.

