Shehu Sani has reacted to the commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt Refinery

In a post shared on his social media page, he commended the NNPCL under Mele Kyari and urged them to prioritise the completion of the Kaduna Refinery

Nigerians took to social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to share their opinions about the new refinery development

Former Kaduna Senator Senate member Shehu Sani reacted as Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd in Rivers state has commenced crude oil processing.

On Tuesday, November 26, the NNPC’s spokesperson revealed that the Nigerian government's oil plant is currently running at 60% capacity.

He claimed that this historic achievement marks the beginning of a new era for our country's economic development.

Shehu Sani wants Kaduna Refinery to be operational

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani in a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, hailed the NNPCL led by Mele Kyari.

He urged that the refinery's operations should lead to a reduction in petroleum prices and improve the lives of Nigerians.

The former Kaduna Senator and PDP chieftain also called for similar progress at the Kaduna Refinery.

Sani tweeted:

"Glad to hear that Port Harcourt Refinery has commenced production.We hope this will impact on reducing the price of petroleum products and make life easier for the masses.We are anxiously waiting for similar gesture to Kaduna Refinery. A country that cannot process its natural resources is still a colony.Kudos to Kyari."

Nigerians react to Sani's statement on Port Harcourt Refinery

Mixed reactions have trailed Shehu Sani's statement; Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on below;

@Unwanaassam1 tweeted:

"The question is that will it last or they are merely doing that to make a record that the government of Tinubu has made a refinery work?"

@udoikon tweeted:

"This is great news! Let's see if the price of fuel will go down."

@jegabig tweeted:

"Kudos to the president too."

@iam_paulash tweeted:

"I love this part “ a country that cannot process its natural resources is still a colony.

"The next step is to see how this development will affect the price of PMS."

