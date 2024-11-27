Rep. Philip Agbese congratulated Pastor Dele Olawanle on his 64th birthday, praising his dedication to spreading the word of God

Rep. Philip Agbese, the Honourable Member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo in the Federal House of Representatives, has sent a heartfelt message of congratulations to UK-based Pastor Dele Olawanle, who is celebrating his 64th birthday.

In his message, Agbese highlighted the cleric’s unwavering commitment to spreading the word of God and his enduring service to humanity.

Agbese praised Pastor Olawanle for his selflessness, compassion, and tireless efforts in promoting peace, unity, and spiritual growth among his congregation.

The lawmaker acknowledged the profound impact the clergyman’s leadership has had on the lives of many people both in the UK and beyond.

"On behalf of my constituents and myself, I wish to extend warmest felicitations to you on the occasion of your 64th birthday. Today marks a significant milestone in your life, and we are honoured to join you in celebrating this special day," Agbese said.

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives continued by acknowledging the enormous contribution of Pastor Olawanle to the Christian community, describing him as a “respected clergyman” whose devotion to faith and humanitarian service has been a source of inspiration to many.

Agbese expressed his gratitude for Pastor Olawanle’s commitment to spreading the gospel and the values of peace and unity.

The lawmaker emphasized the positive influence Pastor Olawanle has had not only within his church but also within society at large.

"As a respected clergyman, you have dedicated your life to spreading the word of God and serving humanity. Your selflessness, compassion, and commitment to your faith are an inspiration to us all,” Agbese remarked.

The lawmaker also noted that Pastor Olawanle’s efforts have fostered growth and unity, both spiritually and socially.

He expressed deep appreciation for the positive change that the pastor’s leadership has brought to many lives.

As part of his message, Agbese also offered prayers for Pastor Olawanle’s continued success in his ministry and personal life.

The lawmaker prayed that the cleric would continue to experience good health, wisdom, and strength as he marks this important milestone in his life.

"We pray that God continues to bless you with good health, wisdom, and strength. May your life continue to be a shining example of God's love and mercy. We are grateful for your tireless efforts to promote peace, unity, and spiritual growth," Agbese said.

