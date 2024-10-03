The EFCC has arrested 33 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Port Harcourt, recovering fake U.S. dollars, fraudulent FBI and Customs stamps, and other incriminating items

Acting on credible intelligence, the EFCC raided hideouts in Iwofe and Ogboro, targeting individuals involved in elaborate online scams and cyber fraud.

The suspects, now in custody, face prosecution after investigations conclude, as Nigeria intensifies its crackdown on cybercrime

In a carefully orchestrated sting operation, the Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) apprehended 33 suspected internet fraudsters in Rivers State.

Acting on credible intelligence, EFCC operatives targeted hideouts in the Iwofe and Ogboro areas of the city, bringing the suspects into custody.

EFCC arrests 33 suspected fraudsters in Port Harcourt sting. Photo credit: X/@officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The operation uncovered a trove of evidence allegedly linked to their activities. Items recovered included numerous mobile phones, laptops, boxes filled with counterfeit U.S. dollars, as well as fake stamps from prominent institutions such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Customs, airport clearance, DHL, and FedEx. Two vehicles were also confiscated as part of the raid.

EFCC cracks down on cybercrime in Rivers

EFCC's focus on curbing internet fraud, often referred to as "Yahoo Yahoo" locally, has grown more urgent in recent years, as Nigeria contends with the international spotlight on cybercrime.

The fraudsters often create elaborate schemes involving fake identities and convincing online personas to defraud individuals and businesses, many of which span international borders.

As investigations proceed, the EFCC has promised that the suspects will be charged to court soon, reinforcing their stance against economic crimes that threaten Nigeria's reputation globally.

8 suspected fraudsters arrested

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a significant crackdown on cybercrime, operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended forty-eight (48) individuals suspected of internet fraud in Umudike, Abia State.

The arrests were made on Friday, August 30, 2024, at various locations within Umudike, following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in fraudulent online activities.

The EFCC's operation led to the seizure of numerous high-value items, including twelve exotic cars, fifteen different brands of laptops, and sixty-eight expensive smartphones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng