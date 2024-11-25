NYSC: National Youth Service Corps Releases 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 Deployment
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially released the deployment details for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1.
Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) are advised to print and sign the Addendum, which must be submitted during registration at the Orientation Camp.
Additionally, PCMs are advised not to travel at night to the Orientation Camp for their safety.
About the NYSC
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a Nigerian organization established in 1973 to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building and the development of the country.
The NYSC program requires graduates to participate in a one-year national service, which includes a three-week orientation camp followed by community development service and other assignments.
Orientation Camp Details
The orientation camp for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 may commence in November, 2024, and registration will start early on the same day.
PCMs are expected to report to their respective camps as specified in their call-up letters. The swearing-in ceremony will be scheduled, and the orientation course will conclude possibly in December 2024.
Safety Advisory
In a bid to ensure the safety of PCMs, the NYSC has advised them to avoid traveling at night.
NYSC Announces Online Registration Date
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said the online registration for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 will commence soon.
NYSC said online registration for Batch 'C' Stream 1 will commence on Thursday, November 14, 2024.
This was disclosed in a notice shared on Wednesday, November 13, via the NYSC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialnyscng. Legit.ng compiled reactions from some Nigerians regarding the NYSC online registration for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1.
Source: Legit.ng
