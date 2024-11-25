Global site navigation

NYSC: National Youth Service Corps Releases 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 Deployment
Nigeria

NYSC: National Youth Service Corps Releases 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 Deployment

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the deployment details for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1
  • Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) are advised to print and sign the Addendum, which must be submitted during registration at the Orientation Camp, and to avoid traveling at night for their safety
  • The NYSC emphasizes the importance of following these guidelines to ensure a smooth and secure orientation process for all participants

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially released the deployment details for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1.

Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) are advised to print and sign the Addendum, which must be submitted during registration at the Orientation Camp.

NYSC announces 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 deployment and gives important instructions
NYSC deployed Batch C, stream 1 in November. Photo credit: NYSC
Source: Getty Images

Additionally, PCMs are advised not to travel at night to the Orientation Camp for their safety.

About the NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a Nigerian organization established in 1973 to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building and the development of the country.

The NYSC program requires graduates to participate in a one-year national service, which includes a three-week orientation camp followed by community development service and other assignments.

Orientation Camp Details

The orientation camp for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 may commence in November, 2024, and registration will start early on the same day.

PCMs are expected to report to their respective camps as specified in their call-up letters. The swearing-in ceremony will be scheduled, and the orientation course will conclude possibly in December 2024.

Safety Advisory

In a bid to ensure the safety of PCMs, the NYSC has advised them to avoid traveling at night.

NYSC Announces Online Registration Date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said the online registration for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 will commence soon.

NYSC said online registration for Batch 'C' Stream 1 will commence on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

This was disclosed in a notice shared on Wednesday, November 13, via the NYSC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialnyscng. Legit.ng compiled reactions from some Nigerians regarding the NYSC online registration for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1.

Source: Legit.ng

