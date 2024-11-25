The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the deployment details for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially released the deployment details for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1.

Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) are advised to print and sign the Addendum, which must be submitted during registration at the Orientation Camp.

NYSC deployed Batch C, stream 1 in November. Photo credit: NYSC

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, PCMs are advised not to travel at night to the Orientation Camp for their safety.

About the NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a Nigerian organization established in 1973 to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building and the development of the country.

The NYSC program requires graduates to participate in a one-year national service, which includes a three-week orientation camp followed by community development service and other assignments.

Orientation Camp Details

The orientation camp for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1 may commence in November, 2024, and registration will start early on the same day.

PCMs are expected to report to their respective camps as specified in their call-up letters. The swearing-in ceremony will be scheduled, and the orientation course will conclude possibly in December 2024.

Safety Advisory

In a bid to ensure the safety of PCMs, the NYSC has advised them to avoid traveling at night.

Source: Legit.ng