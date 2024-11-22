Former Senator Appeals for Compassionate Approach to Fake Degree Holders from Benin Republic
- Former Senator and public analyst Shehu Sani has raised concerns about the impact of the Federal Government's mass sacking of individuals holding fake certificates from Benin Republic and Togo
- He appealed to the government to reconsider the decision and provide a path for these individuals to obtain a Nigerian degree through the open university system
- This measure follows revelations by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, who reported that over 22,500 Nigerians obtained counterfeit certificates from unaccredited institutions in Benin Republic and Togo between 2019 and 2023
Taking to X, Sani stated:
"Thousands of guys who graduated from the Benin Republic universities, got jobs and married with kids are the ones hardest hit with this mass sacking by the FG. I appeal to the Government to reconsider the sacking by creating an opening for them to make up with a Nigerian degree through the open university system."
Shehu Sani appeals
The crackdown on fake degrees has brought to light the activities of degree mills, which have been a topic of concern following an investigative report by Umar Audu, a journalist with the Daily Nigerian newspaper.
Audu's report detailed how he obtained a degree within six weeks from an institution in Benin Republic and subsequently participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in Nigeria, underscoring the ease with which these fraudulent qualifications can be acquired.
9 Universities Under Investigations
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in the wake of the viral undercover investigation which exposed a university issuing fake certificates in Cotonou, Benin Republic, the Nigerian government has taken steps to sanitise the nation's tertiary education sector.
On Tuesday, January 2, the Federal Ministry of Education suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Republic of Benin and Togo.
