JAMB has listed Kenya and Uganda as the African countries seeking verifications of Nigerians seeking admission to their tertiary institutions

The examination board said this in its 2024 policy meeting document, adding that it can not forge records until provided by Nigerian institutions

This followed the move of the federal government to suspend the verification of certificates from some African universities, including Kenya and Uganda

Examination boards in Kenya and Uganda are now verifying the records of Nigerian candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions in their countries.

This development follows the federal government's decision to suspend the verification of degree certificates from several countries, including Kenya and Uganda, due to allegations of certificate racketeering.

JAMB releases 2024 policy meeting document

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed this in its 2024 policy meeting document. The board stated that it would not falsify records and emphasized the need to protect Nigeria's tertiary education from disrepute.

The Federal Government had set up an Inter-Ministerial Investigative Committee to probe certificate racketeering following an investigative report exposing fake degree mills in the Benin Republic.

The report led to a ban on the accreditation and evaluation of degrees from Benin Republic and Togo, and the Minister of Education vowed to flush out holders of fake degrees from the system.

FG directs institutions to admit through CAPS

The committee recommended that universities conduct admissions through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) and submit matriculation lists to the federal Ministry of Education.

JAMB noted that Kenya and Uganda exam boards are now writing to Nigeria to verify records of Nigerian students seeking to study in their countries, indicating increased scrutiny of Nigerian candidates' credentials.

The examination board has warned parents, guardians, and tertiary institutions several times not to accept or give admission outside CAP, adding that such action has severe consequences.

