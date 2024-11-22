Officials of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce dislodged traders and confiscated illegally displayed goods at the Ikotun BRT bus station

The operation, aimed at reclaiming public spaces overtaken by street vendors, resulted in the seizure of various goods

The state Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining order

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce conducted an enforcement operation on Thursday, dislodging traders and confiscating illegally displayed goods at the Ikotun BRT bus station.

This action was disclosed by the state Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement released on Friday.

Details of the Operation

The taskforce seized various goods and items unlawfully displayed by vendors at the bus station and its surrounding areas.

The operation aimed to reclaim the bus station, which had been overtaken by street vendors for commercial purposes, causing disruption and converting the area into a bustling market.

Wahab's statement highlighted the taskforce's commitment to restoring order and maintaining public spaces.

“The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce yesterday monitored compliance and carried out enforcement at the Ikotun BRT bus station, which has been illegally taken over by street vendors for commercial purposes," Wahab noted.

“All items and wares displayed at the unauthorised location were seized, and the bus station and its surroundings were sanitised of the menace caused by the activities of vendors who had converted the bus station and public road into a commercial hub.”

Apprehension of Suspects

During the operation, nine suspects were apprehended. Wahab confirmed that these individuals would be charged in court accordingly.

The taskforce's actions shows the government's resolve to uphold environmental laws and regulations, ensuring that public spaces are used appropriately and safely.

