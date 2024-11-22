The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has unearthed substandard sugar products in Nigerian markets

The agency said the products were imported from Brazil and Arapora Bionergia and are unfit for consumption

The commission stated that its operative conducted covert investigations nationwide, especially in the South-West and North-East

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has uncovered Nigeria's substandard and unregistered sugar products.

Speaking on substandard sugar, the FCCPC, in a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, disclosed that the low-quality sugar brands came from Brazil and Arapora Bionergia.

FCCPC uncovers areas where fake sugars are sold

He disclosed that the products failed to meet mandatory Vitamin A fortification needs, posing severe health risks to consumers, undermining the integrity of the sugar industry and contributing to price manipulation.

The agency said the findings show many of the identified sugar products needed proper labelling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and mandatory NAFDAC registration.

Nigerian producers under pressure

The statement said the absence of the fortification ingredients exposes Nigerians to serious health risks, including blindness and increased susceptibility to infections, particularly among children and pregnant women.

The New Telegraph reports that the FCCPC expressed worry about the products' economic effect, saying the influx of smuggled sugar undermines fair competition and places undue pressure on local producers.

According to the agency, importers of these substandard products manipulate prices, harming genuine producers and consumers.

It said smuggling via neighbouring countries further complicates law enforcement and hampers traceability.

Recently, the FCCPC clamped down on electricity distribution companies that request metre replacement money.

The FCCPC intervention led to Eko distribution, stating that metre replacement is free.

