Two Lagos State Taskforce officers are under custody and facing disciplinary action for an unauthorized operation resulting in a civilian fatality

The incident, triggered by the officers' illegal duty with civilians, escalated when they were attacked by motorcycle riders, leading to the tragic death

Lagos Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin announced ongoing investigations to apprehend and prosecute all involved parties

Lagos state -Two officers from the Lagos State Taskforce are in custody and facing disciplinary measures following an unauthorized operation on Wednesday, June 19, that led to a civilian's death.

This information was shared by Lagos Police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on X.com in reaction to viral videos depicting motorcycle riders running over a body in Lagos.

Hundeyin stated that the officers were performing an illegal duty and had involved civilians.

The incident escalated when the group was attacked by motorcycle riders, leading to the fatality, The Punch reported.

Hundeyin said:

“Two police officers attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, went on illegal duty, taking some civilians with them to shore up their numbers.

“They were attacked by motorcycle riders, leading to the death of a civilian."

Hundeyin added that disciplinary actions have begun against the detained officers and a search is underway for their civilian accomplices.

“Investigations are ongoing to identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for this heinous act."

Nigerians react

Nigerians have taken to their social media account to express their opinion about this development.

@MondayO53058 said:

"Lagos state never see anything the big one is for the way because Muslims in Lagos state are 90% done Christian. The big one is on the way coming all of you will run to exact I'm telling you Christianity in Lagos is 10% why Muslim is 90% just prepare your mind to run"

@_Migeria said:

It's very easy to predict exactly how this happened sha when people were saying "aboki killed an officer" I was like can't y'all see what happened here if u've seen how this guys operate you will know it was a civilian that was killed

