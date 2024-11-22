The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Director of Human Resources Management at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Mr. Suleiman Garba Bulkwang, the Director of Human Resources Management at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The director was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr. Bulkwang faces a five-count charge related to the criminal diversion of funds and money laundering, totaling N223,412,909.

Details of the Charges

The charges against Mr. Bulkwang include:

“That you SULEIMAN GARBA BULKWANG, while being the Director of Human Resources Management of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did counsel one Umaefulem Donatus Chibueze, the Managing Director of Cees Assist Resources and Brainstask Value Resources (consultants to REA) to transfer the sum of N138,123,969 (One Hundred and Thirty-eight Million, One Hundred Hundred and Twenty-Three Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty Nine Naira) out of the sum of N279,330,000.00 (Two Hundred and Seventy-Nine Million, Three Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira) paid to the consultants by REA, when you knew that the said sum of N138,123,969.000000 constituted proceed of unlawful activity and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21 (a) of the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

Count two reads “That you SULEIMAN GARBA BULKWANG while being the Director of Human Resources Management of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) sometime in July, 2023 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court indirectly converted the sum of N45,000,000.00 (Forty Five Milion Naira) being part of the money cumulatively paid to the bank accounts of Dammy Gold Programme Ltd, World Class Business, Green Haven Company And De-Sam Rose – Base Ltd by consultants to REA when you know that the said sum of N45,000.000 .00 constituted proceed of unlawful activity and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(b) (b) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Court Proceedings

Upon the charges being read to him, Mr. Bulkwang pleaded "not guilty" to all counts.

Due to the absence of defense counsel, the prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, requested a trial date and for Mr. Bulkwang to be remanded in a correctional center.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik has adjourned the case to February 3, 2024, for the hearing of the defendant’s bail application and has ordered that Mr. Bulkwang be remanded in Kuje Correctional Center.

