17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Beaten and Locked in Dog Cage for Visiting Female Classmate
- A 17-year-old boy, Samuel Onyeme, was allegedly beaten and locked inside a dog cage after visiting his female classmate, Anastasia Celestine, in Asaba, Delta State
- The incident has prompted a human rights organization to call for the prosecution of Anastasia's father and brothers for kidnapping, unlawful detention, and attempted murder
- The Delta State Police Command has been petitioned to investigate the incident, while Samuel receives treatment for his injuries
A 17-year-old boy, Samuel Onyeme, was allegedly beaten and locked inside a dog cage after visiting his female classmate, Miss Anastasia Celestine, on Sunday evening.
The incident reportedly occurred around 6:00 pm at the residence of Mr. Celestine in Asaba, Delta State.
Brutal Assault and Detention
According to Samuel's mother, Mrs. Onyeme, her son, a Senior Secondary student at Redeemers International High School, was invited by Anastasia to her home.
While they were conversing outside, Samuel was brutally assaulted by Anastasia's father and his two sons.
"They attacked him on the street, dragged him into their compound, and inflicted severe physical injuries on him. They used wooden planks and locked him inside a dog cage," Mrs. Onyeme recounted.
During the assault, Samuel's mobile phone was confiscated, and his mother was deceived into coming to the scene, only to be denied access to her son for two hours.
Mrs. Onyeme's daughter, Jessica, also faced assault when she attempted to seek help.
Rescue and Legal Action
The situation escalated when Samuel's elder brother, Ben, contacted a family friend who reached out to a human rights organization.
Police officers were mobilized and rescued Samuel from the dog cage around 10:00 pm that night.
Human rights activist Victor Ojei, who reported the incident to the Delta State Police Command, described the act as barbaric and inhumane.
Ojei has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, demanding an immediate investigation and prosecution of Mr. Celestine and his sons for kidnapping, unlawful detention, assault, and attempted murder.
The petition, also copied to the Attorney General and the National Human Rights Commission, calls for justice for Samuel.
Ongoing Investigation
Samuel is currently receiving treatment at the Asaba Specialist Hospital for physical injuries and psychological trauma.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bright Edafe, stated that he had not yet received the report of the incident at the time of filing this report.
