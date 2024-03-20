Senator Shehu Sani has revealed which is stronger between people's ethnicity and the religion they practice

The former federal lawmaker said it appears that ethnicity is stronger than religion because people can't change their tribe

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Sani's stand, explaining which they think is stronger

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani said it appears that ethnicity is stronger than religion.

Sani said while people can change their religion, they can’t change their ethnicity.

He stated this via his handle X (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Wednesday, March 20.

Sani said:

“If people can change their religion but can’t change their ethnicity, then the latter appears to be stronger than the former.”

Nigerians react to religion and ethnicity debate

@AGINAS

Factos

You can choose your religion, but you can't choose your ethnicity.

Your ethnicity is your identity, it is who you are. Religion is just a way of life.

@Godslove0324

Exactly

That's the more reason I don't do religion.

@justnecha

Paradigm shift. You think this one well

@jacobdumuje

That is it. Even if we decide to change our ethnicity, where we intend to change will never accept us wholly. We are bound to be second there. That’s why home is always better than any other side.

@Ajiangeleyes

The latter appears for those whose religion is mutually exclusive to their ethnicity. For some tribes in Nigeria, the former and the latter are mutually inclusive.

@gamepoint35

Deep thought!

Religion comes with sets of beliefs, which one can actually change. But you can’t change who you are.

For me, religion should make one a better person. Hence, it consolidates ethnicity.

@EfeAwanbor

They are both sacred and you were born into both without having a choice at infancy but growing up and understanding life on your own gives you the privilege to make a choice on how you see things (process information) and that invariably affects the way you see and understand things thus can prompt the belief system you accept in life.

“Today’s leaders prefer ethnic and religious divide”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, said that strategic leaders are not fans of religion and ethnicity. According to him, ethnicity and religion breed mediocrity.

He regretted that today's leaders have failed to build a cohesive society, preferring instead, to expand the frontiers of the ethnic and religious divide, for selfish consideration.

According to the Governor, to be a good leader, you must be ready to be mentored and also be a person who is willing to be transparent and accountable to the people you serve.

