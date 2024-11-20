The Good Governance Advocates of Nigeria (GGAN) praised Minister Festus Keyamo for improving Nigeria’s global aviation ratings

The Good Governance Advocates of Nigeria (GGAN) has commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for his leadership in improving Nigeria’s global aviation ratings.

The group also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration for its support of the sector, which has seen significant advancements in compliance and safety under Keyamo's leadership.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Dr. Opialu Fabian, the Executive Director of GGAN, emphasized that the aviation sector had undergone a spectacular turnaround in the past year, owing largely to Keyamo's focused reforms.

"His proactive leadership has fostered stronger relationships within the sector, boosting trade, economic development, and confidence among operators," Fabian said.

Fabian likewise highlighted Keyamo’s commitment to safety and adherence to international standards has been particularly, The Nation reported

The successful implementation of the Cape Town Convention, which aligns Nigeria's aircraft financing and leasing policies with international standards, the group also highlighted it as a major achievement.

Keyamo hailed over human capital development, partnerships

Fabian further highlighted Keyamo's emphasis on human capital development, noting that the ministry has sponsored training programs for aviation personnel through international collaborations, Daily Independent reported.

“Creating successful individuals is key to building a successful sector. These efforts ensure that the industry is prepared for new challenges, with competent personnel capable of managing them," he said.

The group also noted the Minister’s focus on transparency, accountability, and building global partnerships, which has helped improve Nigeria’s aviation reputation and attract foreign investment.

Group raises concerns over operating costs, infrastructure gaps

While acknowledging ongoing challenges such as high operating costs and infrastructure gaps, the group expressed confidence that Keyamo’s comprehensive reform strategy would address these issues.

The GGAN called on all stakeholders to support the minister's initiatives, citing the far-reaching implications of a strong aviation sector for Nigeria’s economy and international standing.

