Group Sends Major Message to Tinubu, Keyamo as Nigeria's Aviation Sector Int'l Rating Improves
- The Good Governance Advocates of Nigeria (GGAN) praised Minister Festus Keyamo for improving Nigeria’s global aviation ratings
- GGAN highlighted Keyamo’s leadership in fostering stronger relationships within the aviation sector, improving safety protocols, among others
- The group acknowledged Keyamo’s focus on human capital development and international partnerships
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Good Governance Advocates of Nigeria (GGAN) has commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for his leadership in improving Nigeria’s global aviation ratings.
The group also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration for its support of the sector, which has seen significant advancements in compliance and safety under Keyamo's leadership.
Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Dr. Opialu Fabian, the Executive Director of GGAN, emphasized that the aviation sector had undergone a spectacular turnaround in the past year, owing largely to Keyamo's focused reforms.
"His proactive leadership has fostered stronger relationships within the sector, boosting trade, economic development, and confidence among operators," Fabian said.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Fabian likewise highlighted Keyamo’s commitment to safety and adherence to international standards has been particularly, The Nation reported
The successful implementation of the Cape Town Convention, which aligns Nigeria's aircraft financing and leasing policies with international standards, the group also highlighted it as a major achievement.
Keyamo hailed over human capital development, partnerships
Fabian further highlighted Keyamo's emphasis on human capital development, noting that the ministry has sponsored training programs for aviation personnel through international collaborations, Daily Independent reported.
“Creating successful individuals is key to building a successful sector. These efforts ensure that the industry is prepared for new challenges, with competent personnel capable of managing them," he said.
The group also noted the Minister’s focus on transparency, accountability, and building global partnerships, which has helped improve Nigeria’s aviation reputation and attract foreign investment.
Group raises concerns over operating costs, infrastructure gaps
While acknowledging ongoing challenges such as high operating costs and infrastructure gaps, the group expressed confidence that Keyamo’s comprehensive reform strategy would address these issues.
The GGAN called on all stakeholders to support the minister's initiatives, citing the far-reaching implications of a strong aviation sector for Nigeria’s economy and international standing.
Tinubu asked to stop importation of huge volume of petrol
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to stop the huge importation of petroleum products into the country.
The Nigerian Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (NICOCSO) spokesperson, Segun Adebayo, said Tinubu needs to take action following the decision of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to import more than 1.6 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944