The Niger Delta Renaissance Youth Network urged President Tinubu to reject divisive figures like Boyloaf and Ayeri Emami

The group praised Dr. Dennis Otuaro’s leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP) for fostering stability

Advocating for inclusive dialogue, the group called on President Tinubu’s administration to engage with credible leaders committed to the region's development

The Niger Delta Renaissance Youth Network has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reject divisive figures in the region.

The group further accused them of undermining the stability and unity that the federal government has worked hard to build.

Stakeholders speak on why Tinubu must reject divisive voices in Niger Delta region Photo credit: @officialABAT

The call was contained in a statement released on Tuesday, November 19.

The group expressed concern over the actions of certain individuals, including Boyloaf and Ayeri Emami, who have been criticized for promoting divisive narratives and actions that threaten peace in the Niger Delta.

The group believes these individuals are more interested in personal gain than in fostering real development and stability in the region.

Group calls for action against self-serving figures

Spokesperson for the Niger Delta Renaissance Youth Network, Comrade Simon Ogbe, condemned Boyloaf and Emami for being counterproductive to the ongoing efforts to promote peace in the region.

He highlighted the importance of the Niger Delta to Nigeria’s economic stability, particularly due to its vast oil resources.

The group pointed out that while the region has faced issues like environmental degradation and underdevelopment, efforts like the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP) have made progress under leaders like Dr. Dennis Otuaro.

“We commend Dr. Otuaro for his results-driven approach to the PAP, His leadership has been instrumental in the stability we currently enjoy, but figures like Boyloaf and Emami pose a direct threat to this progress," Ogbe said.

The group also noted the alleged political betrayal of these figures, mentioning that Boyloaf and Emami had supported the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the last election.

Group advocates inclusive dialogue and leadership

The Niger Delta Renaissance Youth Network urged President Tinubu’s administration to focus on engaging with credible leaders and community representatives who are genuinely invested in the welfare of the Niger Delta.

They emphasized the importance of preserving the fragile peace in the region through inclusive dialogue and constructive engagement with those committed to development.

Despite their concerns, the group expressed unwavering support for President Tinubu’s administration, encouraging him to continue steering the country toward unity and progress.

The stakeholders reiterated their commitment to seeing the Niger Delta thrive and become a model for hope and resilience for the entire nation.

